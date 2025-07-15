Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 14: 2 OTT platforms where you can watch Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Kalki starrer

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which hit the screens in 2011, has completed 14 years since its release today. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the road comedy drama starred an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin. If you are planning to relive the ZNMD memories, here's where you can rewatch the movie.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completes 14 years, here's where you can watch it

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has received a cult status over the years. It is available to watch on both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Cinephiles who don't have their OTT subscriptions can watch the 2011 iconic movie on YouTube.

Zoya Akhtar reminisces about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Katrina Kaif reacts

On the occasion, Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture from the 2011 film. The photo features the star cast travelling in the iconic car from the movie. Zoya accompanied her post with a sweet caption.

"14 Years...And I Still Miss The Road," she wrote while tagging her ZNMD team.

Here's her post:

Katrina Kaif, who played Laila in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, reacted to Zoya's Instagram post, calling it "the best" and following it with a few white heart emojis.

Abhay Deol, who starred as the main lead in Zoya Akhtar's cult classic, hoped for a sequel to the movie. "If you did, then you’d write part 2! I miss the road too," Deol wrote in the comment section.

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The story of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revolves around three childhood friends, Arjun Saluja (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir Dewan (Abhay Deol), and Imran Qureshi (Farhan Akhtar), who reunite for a road trip. They have a long-standing pact that each one will have to pick an adventure sport of their choice, and the other two friends will agree to it.

The trio meet Katrina Kaif's character, Laila, a diving instructor in Spain during their international trip, and Arjun falls in love with her. Kalki Koechlin was cast as Kabir's fiancée, Natasha Arora.

Are you planning to watch Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara on OTT?

