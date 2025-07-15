The Real Housewives of London Trailer Out: Hayu Confirms Premiere Date and Cast Line-Up

The Real Housewives of London trailer is finally here, and fans of the franchise won’t have to wait long. Hayu has announced that its London-based spin-off will premiere on Monday, August 18, 2025, with new episodes airing weekly. This marks Hayu’s first in-house original series, moving the streaming platform beyond distribution into its development.

Star-studded Real Housewives of London cast

The Real Housewives of London cast brings six glamorous women ready to stir things up in the UK capital. Returning to the screen is Ladies of London alum Juliet Angus. Hayu teases: “Between launching her jewellery brand and celebrating 20 years with her husband, Gregor, she’s got plenty to toast to…but fractured alliances threaten her hard-won confidence and leave her wondering who to trust.”

Amanda Cronin, a well-known skincare entrepreneur, will also join the line-up. Her storyline mixes work and romance. Hayu reveals: “With her skincare line booming and a £20 million designer abode to match, Amanda is reclaiming her narrative and opening herself up to the possibility of a new romance. But her past with Juliet Angus won’t stay buried.”

Also stepping into the spotlight is Karen Loderick-Peace from The Real Housewives of Jersey. She is embracing change as an empty nester. “As her children fly the nest, Karen returns to London to finally pursue her dream of launching her own fashion label, Becuz,” Hayu shares.

Here’s what to expect from the New Housewives

Joining them are Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, and Nessie Welschinger. Juliet Mayhew is focusing on her singing career but finds herself at the heart of the group’s gossip. “Accusations of insincerity and social climbing swirl around her, but Juliet refuses to stay silent,” says Hayu.

Panthea Parker is known for her lavish parties and sharp tongue. “Accused of taking pleasure in spilling the tea, Panthea hits back with biting wit and some unabashed home truths,” Hayu hints.

Finally, the Great British Bake Off star Nessie Welschinger is balancing her new children’s book, Dinosaur Cookbook, while trying to keep the peace. Hayu says: “But playing peacemaker isn’t easy when everyone’s at war and this season, even she finds herself drawn into the drama.”

The newly released The Real Housewives of London trailer offers a sneak peek into the glamorous and dramatic lives of these six women. Expect arguments, lavish parties, and shifting friendships, all set against London’s vibrant backdrop.

