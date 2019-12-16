EXCLUSIVE: BB 13's Hindustani Bhau: Arti Singh had a panic attack because of Sidharth, hence I shouted at him

Hindustani Bhau, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that Arti Singh's panic attack and Sidharth Shukla's reaction to it is the reason why he did not like Shukla.

Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak is out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. The YouTuber is happy that he could prove people wrong who thought he is only about abuses. He also mentioned that for him, the reward is hugging him on stage. He did not have any intention of taking the trophy home but only wanted to show how he respects women and can take a stand for them. During his stint inside, Bhau saw his friendship with Sidharth Shukla going kaput. When asked what led to it, Bhau said that it was because of an incident.

Narrating the incident, Bhau said, "On TV, you only see an hour episode and they look good on TV, but you only get to know their real self when you stay with them. Sidharth did the same mistake in front of me. This happened when Arti Singh had a panic attack inside and I shouted at Sidharth that he has no respect for women. He gets hyper and doesn't understand how it impacts the others. Inside the house, people target a girl's character, their body, and they are all stars on TV. Is this what people are expecting from them? That is why I had pushed Paras Chhabra."

Bhau also revealed that Asim was the one behind Himanshi and not the other way round. "His love for her was one-sided. Himanshi is committed to the one she is engaged to marry."

Credits :Pinkvilla

