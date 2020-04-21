EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar REVEALS she'll never date an actor: If left to Samiksha, I'll be single all my life

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhumi Pednekar reveals she will not prefer dating an actor and why! Read now.

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar are a cracking sibling pair. For No More Secrets Season 2 finale, the two sisters got candid with us exclusively and shared what happens when it comes to the matter of hearts for the duo. While the two sisters made it very clear that they come from a very close-knit family and the views of their family members play an important role in their relationships, Bhumi quipped that if it was left to Samiksha, she would be single for life.

"If Samiksha has it her way, I will be single all my life. I think I am single because every guy I think has the potential, Samiksha shi** on them," laughed Bhumi. To this, Samiksha replied, "Honestly, for me, she is on such a high pedestal that it is very hard for me to even say yes to any guy, who doesn’t match her. I tell her why do you want to settle? No one should ever settle." Bhumi commented, "For the last two years, I have only been filming in UP, so where will I find anyone, anyway?"

When asked if she would date an actor, Bhumi said, "I feel if I date another actor, I don’t think we will ever meet each other because your lives are so busy. It is impossible. If I date someone who is not from the industry, I feel the chances of having a healthier relationship are a lot higher. Also, I feel that I don’t want to date an actor because that would probably limit my life. I can’t just be discussing films. I don’t think I would want to date an actor."

On the other hand, sister Samiksha revealed, "Yes, I would but it depends on who it is. It has to be someone like Ryan Gosling for sure (laughs)."

