EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga: Would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart if I was in Rashami Desai's place

Shefali Bagga is the latest to make an exit from Bigg Boss 13. The reality show is witnessing some major violence and twists this year. From abusing each other to hitting and pushing each other, this year there seems to be no restraint whatsoever when it comes to violence inside. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla post-eviction, Shefali opened up on the game inside the house, and controversy, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fight and more.

"See, I don't know them personally. I am not trapped there. I believe Rashami when she also said that Arhaan was there for her when she needed him. But, if whatever is said about Arhaan is true, why hasn't Rashami responded? This is not the sign of a strong character. If I were in her place, would have pulled him apart," Shefali said while talking to Pinkvilla.

Shefali also opened up on Paras Chhabra demeaning her and media during a fight. "If Paras had to retaliate to me, he could have just stuck to me, why go on my profession? He needs to know, he needs media more than media," Shefali added. She also said that her journey inside during her first stay was much better than this time. She feels everyone else is just being fake inside.

