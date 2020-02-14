EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi: We want to adopt a baby girl

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we spoke to the dynamic couple, Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi wherein they revealed they want to adopt a baby girl going forward. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been quite an eventful one when it comes to Shefali Jariwala. The actress is married to Parag Tyagi and their love story is one of a king truly. Parag has always made it a point to express his love for Jariwala whenever possible and her journey and struggles inside the BB house proved how much of a rock Parag is in her life. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we spoke to the dynamic couple wherein they revealed they want to adopt a baby girl going forward.

When asked if parenthood is on cards anytime soon, Shefali and Parag revealed, "From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. The pressure from the society, from friends and family but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon."

Meanwhile, the duo also added, "We are more of best friends before being a couple and that is what keeps us going. We keep it a point to keep things interesting between us and make sure to give each other space whenever necessary."

