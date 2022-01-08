EXCLUSIVE: Dil Raju & Allu Aravind planning to bring Bollywood & Tollywood together with respective production

The success of films like Bahubali, Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 1 and 2 Point 0 in the Hindi belts, suggest that the Pan Indian phenomenon is here to stay. The actors from the southern industry are now a known face for the Hindi speaking audiences and their popularity is expected to rise in the years to follow – thanks to the OTT platforms, run of dubbed films on television and of course, the theatrical success.

Accessing this phenomenon, two giants from the Telugu cinema, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind, are planning to take a huge step and make Pan India films in the truest sense. The industry circles are buzzing with the news that both Dil Raju and Allu Aravind respectively are planning to mount a massive two hero film each by roping in A-Listers from Bollywood and Tollywood. “The idea is to reach out to every remote corner of the country by getting a top name from Bollywood and a top name from Tollywood together in a feature film. The subjects in development by both the producers are in the big scale action-drama space,” revealed a source close to the development.

Before one mistake the two giants join hands for a single film, the source confirms that the two are planning feature films at individual level. “The film is being developed as a proper cross-cultural film. While Pan India films so far have been driven by the southern stars, this time around, the idea is to make a subject that justifies the presence of two giants in equal proportions. One expects an update on these projects once the scripts are locked as all the developments have been kept hush hush as of now. A team of southern writers are working on these ambitious projects, and only once the basic idea and script is locked will the film proceed to the other aspects,” the source concluded.

2 Point 0 was the beginning, and rest assured, the day isn't far when we see proper two hero films with two giant forces from different industries joining hands to play heroes. Allu Aravind tried to pull off a coup in Ramayana by getting Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu together, however, thing's didn't materialize. "Mahesh was committed to do a film with SS Rajamouli, and hence, he decided to stay away from Ramayana. The things were in the advanced stage, but eventually, it's Rajamouli who got the priority from Mahesh. And why not," the source questioned.

Keep a close eye on the Southern market, as massive projects are in pipeline over the next 2 years. Don't be surprised if you hear multiple casting coups in the coming times.

