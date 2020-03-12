EXCLUSIVE: Disha, Kiara, Tara, Alia or Deepika: Who will play the Ichhadhari Naagin in the trilogy?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that a trilogy on Ichhadhari Naagin is being planned right now. Many top actresses are being considered for the same. Read on.

At the time when period dramas and supernatural series have become a rage, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that a trilogy on Ichhadhari Naagin is being planned right now. Ichhadhari Naagin (shape-shifting serpents) has been one of the most interesting parts of the Indian folklore and has worked previously as well. With superheroes becoming a cliched, we hear Nikhil Dwivedi is in talks with leading female actresses for the trilogy.

A source informs, "Previously, folklores have always worked on big screens and bringing that concept back with a superwoman twist, a script is currently being discussed where the protagonist will be seen protecting the world with Ichhadhari Naagin's quality. , Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and are being considered for the role and a chat with them is currently in the process to be initiated."

Previously, we have seen play the shape-shifting serpent in Nagina. There have been a few other movies which have shown the powers of snakes, including in films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. Ekta Kapoor had recently revealed that earlier she wanted to make Naagin as a film, but since no one agreed, she made for television, and today, it is one of the highest-rated shows.

The idea of a shape-shifting serpent has been a hit on television as well in India and with Nikhil wanting to bring it to celluloid, we wonder what's in store for us. Who do you think will fit the bill perfectly? Let us know in the comments section below.

