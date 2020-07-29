  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Elli AvrRam's struggles as a foreigner: No one rented me a house; stayed in a room of cockroaches

Recounting her difficult journey here, Elli AvrRam said that it was very difficult to find a house on rent here especially because she was an actress and single. Read.
17234 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Elli AvrRam's struggles as a foreigner: No one rented me a house; stayed in a room of cockroachesEXCLUSIVE: Elli AvrRam's struggles as a foreigner: No one rented me a house; stayed in a room of cockroaches
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A country that celebrates the phrase 'atithi devo bhava' has always been questioned for their treatment towards foreigners. Here, Elli AvrRam, who hails from Sweden, discusses her entire journey of travelling all the way to India to build a career in Bollywood and the kind of struggles and judgment that came her way. She speaks about a conservative Indian family she had to stay with at the beginning. When she decided to move out, she reveals how difficult it was for her to find a house on rent, since people would look at her differently because she was an actress and a foreigner. Not just that, she also talks about a time where she stayed in a small room, filled with cockroaches and lizards who she eventually made her 'friends'. 

Recounting her difficult journey here, Elli said that it was very difficult to find a house on rent here especially because she was an actress and single. "It's very difficult to rent an apartment here. You're foreigner; you're a single girl, and an actress also. It's like a big 'No.'" She also opened up on her being judged because she wore western clothes and had to resort to wearing traditional wear to avoid gaze. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Directors wanted to sleep with me, an actor got me replaced: Elli AvrRam reveals shocking details

Recounting about her passion to be an actress in Bollywood, she recalled, "It took me three years to move from Sweden to India as my dad was very strict. I used to convince my dad that I want to be a Bollywood actress. I worked at a jewellery store, and saved money to come to India. My dad was impressed by my efforts, and also scared that his daughter was going to a far off different country."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement