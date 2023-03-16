EXCLUSIVE: 'Firoz Nadiadwala has great universe with Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana, Welcome': Suniel Shetty

In 2000s, producer Firoz Nadiadwala came up with three iconic comedies which boasted of characters that has become a part of the pop culture today. The three comedies are Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome with cult characters like Raju, Shyam, Baburao, Guru Gulab Khatri, Yeda Anna, Chotta Chatri, Uday and Majnu to name a few. Pinkvilla had last year reported that Firoz Nadiadwala is looking to revive Hera Pheri, Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana, and is in the process of locking all the financial aspects of the three franchises.

Firoz Nadiadwala Comedy Universe

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty confirmed that the plans are indeed in place for revival of three franchises. “Firoz Nadiadwala has got a great universe with Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome,” he smiles, adding further that after Hera Pheri 4, he will move onto shooting for Awara Pagal Deewana 2. “I love the character of Yeda Anna because he is tough but forgetful and that in itself is a comedy. I am looking forward to meet Yeda Anna, Chotta Chattri and Guru Gulab Khatri again. I am looking forward to play all my iconic characters again,” he adds.

Hera Pheri 4 is slated to go on floors in the second half of 2023 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. It will be directed by Farhad Samji and target a big theatrical release in 2024. It’s among the most anticipated comedies of present times and the hope is on the three characters to go on yet another hilarious adventure. Apart from the trio, Sanjay Dutt too has joined the Hera Pheri gang in the capacity of negative lead. Other details are kept under wraps.

Full Video Interview with Suniel Shetty goes live tomorrow

Apart from Awara Pagal Deewana 2, Suniel Shetty also opened up in detail about Hera Pheri 3, Bhagam Bhag 2, Baap, action heroes in Bollywood and a lot more. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the full video interview goes live tomorrow.