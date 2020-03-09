EXCLUSIVE: Holi 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor REVEAL how they will spend the festival

Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani and Arjun Kapoor have shared with us their plans on this Holi. Read on

2020 has started and so have the Indian festivals. After celebrating Makar Sankranti in the month of January, people are all set to play Holi on 9th and 10th March. Holi is popularly known as the Indian "festival of spring", the "festival of colours", or the "festival of love".The festival signifies the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love, and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. The festival also celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season.

It is celebrated with the name Holika Dahan or Choti Holi on the first evening of the festival and the following day is called Holi. People enjoy this festival by smearing each other with colours and drenching each other. Holi is a famous Hindu festival that is celebrated in every part of India with utmost joy and enthusiasm. While Bollywood movies have time and again shown their love for Holi, fans are waiting to know what their favourite Bollywood celebrities are upto on this Holi. While some may be busy shooting, some may enjoy the festival of colours. It depends on one person to another. But it looks like Bollywood actors are having a busy Holi this year.

Bollywood celebrities like , Kiara Advani and have shared with Pinkvilla their plans on this Holi:

Taapsee Pannu: "Big fat NOTHING. Shooting in Haridwar so will have a holiday as we will pack up early morning from the whole night shoot schedule. And then I will be sleeping through half the holi."

Kiara Advani: "Travelling to Lucknow today for Bhool Bhualaiyaa 2 and will b shooting on holi."

Arjun Kapoor: " I don't have any plans since I don't play Holi."

