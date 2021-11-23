EXCLUSIVE: I see Alia Bhatt's work and I say wow: Manisha Koirala opens up

Manisha Koirala's performance in her recently released film 'India Sweets and Spices' has been much appreciated. This is the first time the powerhouse actress is playing an Indian-American character. It is also Manisha's very first English language film. Well, Pinkvilla USA recently met up with the lovely Manisha and had a heartwarming chat about her life, her illustrious career and her wonderful new project. Read on..

When asked if she could relate to the Indian-American mother she plays in the movie, Manisha said that she has visited US many, many times and is familiar with the culture there. She also said that though there were some parts that were not relatable to her, that is the beauty of acting. She also praised her wonderful team and said that it was lovely to work with the likes of Sophia Ali, Rish Shah, Adil Hussain, Deepti Gupta and director Geeta Malik.

Talking about South Asian representation in the global arena, Manisha said, "South Asian culture is being shown in different films and stories these days. What really is important is that at the end of the day it's a human story. If it's a human story, people will connect."

When asked about her favorite movies, Manisha chose Khamoshi, Bombay, Dil Se, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Lajja and Dear Maya.

Talking about her favorite new age stars Manisha said, "The younger generation is great, they are in par with the world standards. Kartik Aryan is a fine actor. Ranbir Kapoor is great. I see Alia Bhatt's work and I saw wow. I feel she is way beyond what I would have done. Kangana is also brilliant. I loved her in Queen."

Talking about her own co-stars Manisha said, "I had the opportunity to work with Nana Patekar, Arvind Swamy, Aamir Khan and other brilliant actors. Manisha was all praises for her colleagues and said that she has fond memories of them.