EXCLUSIVE: Ileana D'Cruz to play the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Hindi remake of Luther?

If sources are to be believed, it will be the Raid pair again for Ajay's debut on the digital platform.

After , , now is all set to make his digital debut. At a time when web series have become the go to thing, one of the top OTT giants have signed Ajay for a show they are remaking in Hindi. Ajay will be seen stepping into the shoes of Idris Elba in the Indian adaptation of Luther.



Ajay has already signed on the project and the makers were on the lookout for an actress to step in for the show.Our source tells us, "The entire team wanted someone who will have a powerful screen presence and they are already in talks with Ileana D'Cruz for the same. This will also be Ileana's first web series, if she says yes to it. She has heard the idea and loved it. She also has a great working rapport with Ajay so in all probabilities, she will sign on the dotted line soon." We reached out to Ajay's team but they remained available for comment.



There are two primary roles on the show. One is of Alice Morgan that's portrayed by Ruth Wilson, and the other of Luther's wife on the show Zoe Luther essayed by Indira Varma. It's currently not known which role she will be essaying. "Ileana's team is currently discussing modalities. She's most probably going to play Ajay's wife in the series," the source adds. Ajay and Ileana have previously shared screen space in films like Baadshaho and Raid, and Ileana also plays the lead in Ajay's next production venture The Big Bull that hits the digital platform soon. But if this works out, it will be their third project together as leads.

