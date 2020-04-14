EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez on dating her co-stars & the big fight between her brothers and her ex

Jacqueline Fernandez finally reveals if she would ever be okay being in a relationship with a co-star and also narrates an incident where her brother Ryan and Warren Fernandez got into a nasty fight with one of her exes. Watch the video to find out more.

Jacqueline Fernandez along with her brother Ryan Fernandez and sister in law Hanna St James are the special guests for the fourth episode of No More Secrets season 2. During the conversation, she revealed everything about her love life, and also discussed why she wouldn't be okay dating her co-stars.

Jackie reveals, "It's really strange because I work with all actors. Somehow, it's so professional, I don't see myself crossing that line. I have that with everyone who I work with. It completely de-romanticises everything else for me. Having said that, there are other creative people in the industry, so maybe them." Incidentally, Jackie has never dated an actor till date. Also, she has always managed to be extremely private about her relationships. She admits she's currently not in a relationship with anyone at all, except her four cats.

She also spoke about an incident where her brothers got into a bad fight with one of her exes. "So there was this one time when I was 15-16 and was really in love with this guy who my brothers didn't like at all. And they had gone into a really bad fight once. They were being protective brothers and actually, in the end, they were right. Whatever they thought of the guy turned out to be true. But it was a nasty one, for sure."

Credits :Pinkvilla

