EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez to play Aurangzeb's sister in Pawan Kalyan starrer period comedy

After John Abraham's Attack, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in a Telugu period action adventure comedy that stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead. Read to find out more details of the role.

Jacqueline Fernandez is now heading South. The actress has now signed a Telugu film opposite superstar Pawan Kalyan, reports of which are already out. But not many know that the period action adventure film is being mounted on a huge scale and depicts a certain time zone in India. Jacqueline has a prominent part to play in the film where she will be shooting for over 40 days to wrap her portions.

While there will be two heroines in the said project, Jackie will have the bigger role. A source tells us, "The period action adventure film is also a mad cap comedy of sorts. It is a fictional story set in the Mughal Era where Jacqueline will be playing Aurangzeb's sister whereas Arjun Rampal is mostly going to essay the role of Aurangzeb in the film. Pawan will play someone who's assigned the job of stealing the Kohinoor from the Mughals. There will be a romantic track between Pawan and Jacqueline as well."

Jacqueline was currently busy shooting for John Abraham starrer Attack where she again plays one of the leads, along with Rakul Preet Singh. She started shoot for the film in January and still has a lot to be shot, which she will resume only once everything settles down. The Telugu movie was supposed to go on floors around April but now, the team will chalk out the new timeline only once the Corona scare is over.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More