EXCLUSIVE: Jawaani Jaaneman Dialogue Promo: Tabu attempts to seduce Saif Ali Khan for some 'sambhog'

In the brand new promo, we get to see Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, who barely see eye to eye, in a hilarious exchange. Check out the video below.

The month of January has seen some spectacular releases. From Tanhaji to Panga, the last week of the month will see , and Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman hitting the theatres. Ahead of the film's release, Pinkvilla got its hands on an exclusive dialogue promo. In the film, Tabu and Saif essay the roles of two carefree individuals until their daughter, played by Alaya, gets them together under one roof.

In the brand new dialogue promo, we get to see Saif and Tabu, who barely see eye to eye, in a hilarious exchange. The clip is bound to leave you in splits as Saif talks about having sex with his now estranged partner almost 20 years back. "Okay, sunno, humne 20 saal pehle Sambhog kiya tha. Bas. Uske alawa tumhara aur mera koi lena dena nahi hai," says Saif.

Tabu, however, can be seen seducing Saif as she says, 'Let our energies meet." Saif's reaction is naturally a shocking one but hilarious at the same time.

Check out Jawaani Jaaneman's hilarious dialogue promo video below:

Saif Ali Khan is on a roll as Jawaani Jaaneman will be his second film this month after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Jawaani Jaaneman trailer has created a massive buzz for its fun story and the crazy equation which Alaya, Saif and Tabu share. It will also mark the big Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman will be hitting the screens on January 31, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More