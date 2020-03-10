EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor talks about her equation with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapoor women working

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Karisma Kapoor gets talking about all things family, career, and more in this exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Check it out.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have both have done some of the greatest films in their career, and while Karisma has been away from the screens for a while now, Kareena continues to do films and many other things, and while their work is something that always speaks for itself, fans are often left wondering the kind of equation shared by these two, and well, we might have an answer as Karisma got talking about it in an interview with us.

One might think that Kareena and Karisma's equation might be something fancy and out of the world, but well, their equation is everything like that of a sister duo and Karisma admits to that as well. The actress went on to say, "Kareena and I are always in touch. We are just like two regular sisters. We discuss everything - from the groceries to our drivers. I was telling her I'm going for Mentalhood promotions and she laughed saying, 'Now you will understand'."

Karisma also got talking about a myth that has been associated with their family about women not being allowed to work, and on that, she says, "It's a myth that Kapoor family doesn't allow women to work. I might be the first grandchild to have worked in the film industry but Geeta Bali ji, Jennifer aunty everyone worked even post marriage. My mom and Neetu aunty chose to not work after their marriage."

