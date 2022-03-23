Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal registered their marriage on Saturday

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married traditionally on December 9, 2021. The couple got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Soon after the wedding, the couple headed to a secret beach getaway where they enjoyed their honeymoon and then got back and resumed shooting for their respective projects.

It's been over 3 months that Vicky and Katrina are husband and wife. They 'legally' got married a few days back. Yes, after three months of marriage, the couple finally got their marriage registered.

Last week on Saturday, March 19, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visited the court and completed the process of marriage registration in presence of both families. On the same night, after the marriage registration, the couple celebrated the occasion with their folks at a restaurant. Katrina and Vicky arrived at the restaurant with the actress' mother Suzanne Turquotte. The dinner was also attended by Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, father Shyam Kaushal, and mother Veena Kaushal. After the family dinner, they all posed for the paparazzi like a perfect family. Just a day before their marriage registration, the couple made their first red carpet entry at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's Grand birthday celebration in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif seems to be totally enjoying her married life and executing daughter-in-law duties. After her wedding, she prepared her first sweet dish for her husband Vicky Kaushal and her in-laws. And on Monday, December 20, Katrina was seen paying a visit to Vicky's parents' residence. Also, Katrina celebrated her first Holi with her in-laws and hubby.