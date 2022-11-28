EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif to soon launch her health and wellness brand
After a successful beauty label, Katrina Kaif is now moving on to the health and wellness space.
Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest actresses we have in Bollywood. No matter how busy her work schedule is, she always makes sure to never miss her workouts. Also, her Instagram handle is a testimony of her sheer dedication to fitness and staying and eating healthy. Lately, Phone Bhoot actress Katrina Kaif is investing more of her time in honing her entrepreneurial skills. After her successful beauty label, Katrina Kaif will be adding another feather to her cap as an entrepreneur. We'll tell you how! The gorgeous actress is all set to invest in the health and wellness space now.
Recently, there were reports of Katrina Kaif ending her 16-year association with a popular fruit-based summer drink brand. The reason for that was her next big announcement in the health and wellness sector. Yes! She is foraying into a completely new entrepreneurial journey. A source close to Kaif told Pinkvilla, "Like with makeup, Katrina Kaif is well-known for her health & fitness regime. So this is something that truly aligns with Katrina's personality & she is very excited about it."
Katrina Kaif talks about her obsession with makeup
In her exclusive interview with Pinkvilla a few months back, Katrina Kaif talked about her obsession with makeup. She revealed to us that makeup has been her passion and she was obsessed with it from the beginning. The Phone Bhoot actress said, "I think one amazing thing about my brand is we are India's first makeup brand that is owned by a celebrity. I think what came with that was people came with a very open mind. They weren't comparing to somebody else or something already existing. So that allowed us to have a clean slate in a way. The confidence I think that I have always had about my brand is that makeup for me has always been a passion of mine."
We are extremely excited to see Katrina Kaif shine in the new space and can't wait to share more updates with you.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif opens up on the challenges she faced as a successful beauty entrepreneur