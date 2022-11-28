EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif to soon launch her health and wellness brand

Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest actresses we have in Bollywood. No matter how busy her work schedule is, she always makes sure to never miss her workouts. Also, her Instagram handle is a testimony of her sheer dedication to fitness and staying and eating healthy. Lately, Phone Bhoot actress Katrina Kaif is investing more of her time in honing her entrepreneurial skills. After her successful beauty label, Katrina Kaif will be adding another feather to her cap as an entrepreneur. We'll tell you how! The gorgeous actress is all set to invest in the health and wellness space now.

Recently, there were reports of Katrina Kaif ending her 16-year association with a popular fruit-based summer drink brand. The reason for that was her next big announcement in the health and wellness sector. Yes! She is foraying into a completely new entrepreneurial journey. A source close to Kaif told Pinkvilla, "Like with makeup, Katrina Kaif is well-known for her health & fitness regime. So this is something that truly aligns with Katrina's personality & she is very excited about it."