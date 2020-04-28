EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon on being judged: People asked me to change the way I look or dress up

Kriti Sanon opens up about the challenges of being an outsider in Bollywood; watch video inside.

A lot of brouhaha has happened over the word nepotism in the last few years. But now, several actors, who have made it on their own accord without any piggybacking are also stepping ahead and sharing their stories, too. For the second season of Pinkvilla's Untold Story segment, we had Kriti Sanon as the first guest and she openly addressed the issue and discussed the challenges of being an outsider in the industry.

She shares, "When I came to Mumbai I was very lost. I didn't know anybody. I had no idea about how to start. How do I approach people? Then, I was with an agency and things moved a bit. People are constantly judging you. There are 10000 people telling you, 'Yeh karo, yeh mat karo'. Maybe you should change the way you look or start dressing up."

Kriti further adds, "There was a point of time when I have gone to a mall with my manager to pick up clothes for meetings. You are so lost that you're made to feel you're not dressing it right which is why people are not liking you. You start doubting yourself sometimes. So many times, it has happened that I was this close to being cast in a film and it would go to an already established actor. Someone told me change your make-up, line your lips. Self-doubt seeps in when you enter from nowhere and you have nobody to guide you. I have been in a space when I had a few offers at hand which weren't great but I was tempted to doing it, thinking maybe I won't get another opportunity. Star kids get their second film even before their first releases. We have to prove our worth with our films."

