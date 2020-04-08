EXCLUSIVE: Mirzapur fame Harshita Gaur's video on her 'responsible self' amid lockdown is all of us

Harshita Gaur has definitely been stuck with household chores just like all of us, but we all can't help and procrastinate during these lazy times at home, can we? Check out her fun video right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has indeed brought about the creative side of everyone, and well, social media is a good place to be at right now. While everyone has also been taking this time out to learn new skills, something that all of us have been doing is loads of procrastination and yet, an equal amount of work at home while we work from home. And well, a little something that seems to have caught our attention is Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur's self-made video where she narrates how she is 'Stuck with her responsible self.' The video sees her constantly torn in between wanting to chill and of course, do household chores.

While talking about the video, the actress said, "I have been staying alone in Mumbai past couple of years but this is the first time I am witnessing a national lockdown which gave me enough time to think and make this video. The gist of the video is basically Me Vs Me and I am stuck with my responsible self. The concept is a quirky one and on a light note where there is one version of me wants to see movies, read, meditate but the other one needs to do what’s necessary like cleaning, cooking. Cleaning of stinky areas too. (laughs)"

She added, "It was fun doing this although it was tiresome coz I dint have help and not even a tripod stand at home so I literally had to stick my phone with help of books and my friend Garima edited the video for me."

