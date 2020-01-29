EXCLUSIVE: Not Mrunal Thakur, Nupur Sanon to romance Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom?
Akshay Kumar is on a filming spree with a number of projects in his kitty. The superstar recently also made his music video debut with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. The music video was received well and people loved their pairing on-screen. Guess what? Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Nupur has bagged her first big-budget Bollywood film and it is with none other than Akshay Kumar in the recently announced film Bell Bottom. Yes, you read that right!
We tried reaching the production house for a comment and are waiting for a revert.
Meanwhile, Akshay has shifted the release date of Bell Bottom from January 2021 to April 2021. The first poster look of Akshay for the movie was applauded a lot making him the master of disguise. Akshay was last seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.
