EXCLUSIVE: Not Mrunal Thakur, Nupur Sanon to romance Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom?

Akshay Kumar to romance Nupur Sanon in Bell Bottom, if our sources are to be believed. Read on to know more.

is on a filming spree with a number of projects in his kitty. The superstar recently also made his music video debut with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. The music video was received well and people loved their pairing on-screen. Guess what? Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Nupur has bagged her first big-budget Bollywood film and it is with none other than in the recently announced film Bell Bottom. Yes, you read that right!

A source informed, "While there have been talks about Mrunal Thakur being approached for Bell Bottom, the reports are mere rumours. She was never even approached for the role. In fact, Nupur Sanon has already been finalised to play the role which is said to be a significant one. Her look test is already done and with Fillhall being loved so much, this seems like an exciting time for her to foray into showbiz. Nupur has already been prepping herself for the big break." The source further added that Nupur will be playing Akshay's wife in the movie and is said to be a strong character. Well, this does sound exciting.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Nov 10, 2019 at 7:30am PST

We tried reaching the production house for a comment and are waiting for a revert.

Meanwhile, Akshay has shifted the release date of Bell Bottom from January 2021 to April 2021. The first poster look of Akshay for the movie was applauded a lot making him the master of disguise. Akshay was last seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More