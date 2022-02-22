Exclusive: Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced his next film Selfie with Emraan Hashmi, recently. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have teamed up for Raj Mehta’s directorial venture, Selfiee, which is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving Licence.

The latest update that we got to know from the industry is Nushrratt Bharuccha will be the leading lady of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film Selfiee. Nushrratt has been roped in to play an important part in the film. This would be Nushrratt's second film with Khiladi Kumar. We tried reaching out to the actress but Nushrratt was unavailable to comment. Akshay and Nushrratt will be first seen in the film Ram Setu as well. Ram Setu is backed by Akshay Kumar's production house and will be directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is living her life on the go. She has back-to-back shoots for her upcoming films. She recently completed dubbing for Janhit Mein Jaari in Mumbai. Then went to Hyderabad to shoot the sequence, after a brief shooting schedule for Ram Setu. Post that she's back on the second set of an unannounced project. And this unannounced project is Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film Selfiee.

In addition to Selfiee, Akshay Kumar has several interesting films lined up too such as Prithiviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and OMG 2 – Oh My God 2, among other announced projects. Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty.