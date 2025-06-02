Pankaj Tripathi says he isn't 'scared' of AI days after his fake images as Baburao for Hera Pheri 3 surface online: 'You have to live...'

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, who has carved his niche based on his pure and honest acting talent. Following Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3, some AI-generated images circulated online that depicted Pankaj Tripathi as Baburao. The photos created quite a stir online, and amid all this, the Criminal Justice 4 actor shared his views on the fake AI-generated videos and misinformation that often surface on social media.

Advertisement

Days after his AI avatar, as Paresh Rawal's Baburao surfaced on the internet, Pankaj Tripathi, in a new interview with Zoom, shared his views on AI technology. He mentioned that he is not afraid or concerned about it. The veteran actor recalled reading an article in his childhood about science that emphasized that it is both a boon and a curse.

Tripathi argued that if science is used meaningfully, then it is a fantastic thing. However, if it is used without any meaning, it can be harmful. He asserted that every technology should've a meaningful use. He noted that if there is a technology, it is bound to have both kinds of uses. However, an individual should be aware that the content they're consuming is generated, real, or original.

He added, "How much will you see and how much you will dissect or understand it? You have to live your life and work too. I am not scared because no matter how much technology evolves, human emotions have a lot of value, and that is not going to change."

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was just a couple of days back that Tripathi's AI-generated image went viral on the internet. It showed the actor styled with Paresh Rawal-portrayed Baburao's iconic thick-rimmed glasses and trademark hairstyle. He was also seen dressed in the character's familiar white dhoti and vest, complete with a gold chain and bracelet, reprising the classic look.



On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi is currently enjoying the release of his legal drama series, Criminal Justice 4. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show also features Surveen Chawla, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Asha Negi, Barkha Singh, Mita Vashisht, and Shweta Basu Prasad among others. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Amid Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga row, Radhika Apte admits industry is not conducive to new mom needs: ‘It’s really difficult...’