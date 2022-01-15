EXCLUSIVE: With RRR delayed, SS Rajamouli and KV Vijayendra Prasad start work on their next with Mahesh Babu

SS Rajamouli was all gearing up for the release of his magnum opus, RRR, with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in lead. The film was however delayed at the last-minute owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. The team is now closely observing the on-ground scenario across the globe before announcing a new release date.

With everything coming to a standstill, a source informs that SS Rajamouli and his writer father, KV Vijayendra Prasad have started working on the script of their next film featuring Mahesh Babu in lead. “The final edit of RRR with background score, VFX and colour correction has been locked. It has been censored too, and now all that Rajamouli and co. need to release it. With ample of free time in hand, the ace filmmaker and his writer father have slowly started the process of locking the idea and screenplay draft of their next with Mahesh Babu in lead,” revealed a source close to the development.

The duo is trying to develop a jungle-based adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones for Mahesh, and it’s this idea which is in the front runner for being their next. “There are a couple of other ideas too, but it’s this African Jungle film that the duo wants to explore next. Both of them feel Mahesh would be the best fit to play a wanderer on the lines of the protagonist in Jumanji and Indian Jones. One shall have a clearer picture by the end of this year, once the major part of story writing is done,” the source added.

If everything goes as planned, with little interruption from COVID-19, the Mahesh Babu film will start sometime in the second half of next year. Mahesh meanwhile will complete three commitments, which includes Sarakaru Vaari Paata followed by a film with Trivikram. He is also in discussions with Kortala Siva for a new film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

