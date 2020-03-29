EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to lend support to over 25000 daily wage workers from due to Coronavirus lockdown

Salman Khan has come to the rescue of daily wage workers from the film industry and well, he has decided to lend his support during this testing time of the Coronavirus lockdown.

has always been one to donate and make others feel loved when it comes to kindness. In fact, the actor has always made attempts to support others while trying to do a good deed but never flaunted what he does. And currently, in times of the difficulty that the Coronavirus outbreak has brought upon us, many daily wage workers have been facing a difficult time and in fact, are finding it difficult to even feed themselves and their families.

Many actors have been donating and have, in fact, made it a point to lend their support and the same has been shared by multiple celebrities on social media. And now, to make lives easier for people. Salman will be supporting over 25,000 daily wage workers from various crafts of the film industry. An industry source said, `Salman Khan has always been there for workers and that is a known fact to all of us.'' Salman Khan's NGO has been providing for people with their education and medical needs.

With the ongoing crisis that the country and the entire world is stuck in, there is a lot that we need to keep up with, however, at the same time, we must also think about those who don't have enough to last them even for a week. Many have been doing their bit, and such steps from celebrities are always welcome given it is only people with the means, and influence can help.

Credits :Pinkvilla

