EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for a big action scene in Jawan; Shoot begins today

Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the historic success of his all-time blockbuster, Pathaan, but rather than celebrating it, SRK has decided to continue being on the film set. He has been shooting with director Atlee for his next action-packed entertainer, Jawan, which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is around 10 to 12 days away from completion and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sanjay Dutt has joined Shah Rukh Khan on the set today.

Sanjay Dutt reunites with SRK for a big action scene

“Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan for a brief but effective and action-packed cameo in Jawan. The duo will be shooting together over the next 4 to 5 days at a studio in Mumbai, and it’s a big dramatic action the scene forming an integral part of the film’s narrative,” revealed a source close to development. The character warranted the presence of someone with an extraordinary screen presence and that’s when the makers zeroed down on Sanjay Dutt. "Sanjay dutt returned to Mumbai from his Leo shoot in Kashmir on Sunday noon and 24 hours later, he is all charged up to shoot an action scene with SRK on Jawan," the source added.

Jawan is in the last leg of its shoot at the moment and we hear, even Deepika Padukone will be joining the gang for a two day shoot on March 27 and March 28. Over the last few weeks, there has been a strong chatter in the industry about Jawan moving ahead to September/Christmas from the already announced date of June 2. However, we are yet to hear anything on this from confirmed sources, which means, ‘officially’, the film is still on track for June 2 release. A final call on the date of Jawan will be taken by Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee once the shoot is wrapped up i.e. by April 10. They have already kept other release date options open for the month of October and December.

Shah Rukh Khan to aims to wrap up Dunki soon

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is also working on Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani. The film is also nearing completion of it’s shoot and we will bring an update on that too soon. Shah Rukh Khan meanwhile will soon start the process of shortlisting the scripts that can qualify for being his next post Dunki. He is confirmed to do a two-hero film with Salman Khan forming part of the YRF Spy Universe, but the dates are later in 2024. There is a possibility of one home production before moving on to the epic clash of Pathaan and Tiger. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Shah Rukh Khan.

