EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan to launch a new single soon; Plans to come out with a book of her poems too

A lot is happening for Shruti Haasan. Besides her films Laabam, Vakeel Saab and Salaar, the actress will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s web show, which is an adaptation of Ravi Subramanian’s novel, The Bestseller She Wrote. She is also writing a Tamil film, and Pinkvilla now has a new update on another project that the actress is working on. Shruti informs that she has a new single coming out in a month or two. “It is a really unique music video that we are working on. These are difficult times in terms of planning live shows or tours, so it's really more about a single based structure. We have something coming up soon, and I am super stoked about it,” says Shruti.

She adds that she can’t wait for people to see it. “It’s a song that I have already written and performed before in the UK and people have loved it. It's a new reiteration of it, and a new arrangement in musiciality along with the spectacle that we are creating which is very unique. It's not a traditional music video,” informs Shruti. However, that’s not all. The actress is also compiling her poems that she has written over the years.

I am consolidating my own poetries together, which I have been writing for years now, and friends suggested that I put it together Shruti Haasan

“I am consolidating my own poetries together, which I have been writing for years now, and friends suggested that I put it together, so finally I am doing that too,” Shruti asserts.

Does she plan to come out with a book of her poetries? “Yes, I hope so in the future. I have been writing poetries since I was 10 or 11. Basically for me I spend so much time on the world outside of myself, but eventually the journey became so inward so it's (poems) about the world within myself,” Shruti signs off.

