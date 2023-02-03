EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand on Fighter: Just have to capture Hrithik Roshan when he is walking

After directing blockbusters like War and Pathaan , Siddharth Anand is all gearing up for his next action packed adventure, Fighter. He is looking to create a hattrick with Hrithik Roshan in this aerial action thriller, which also pairs him with Deepika Padukone for the film time. Over the last decade, Sid has cracked the knack of directing those tentpole event films. While he has already presented Hrithik to perfection in Bang Bang and War , the director is confident that Fighter will explore of new side of Hrithik.

When asked about directing Hrithik, Siddharth said, “There is no thought as such because there is an automatic glow when Hrithik walks in on the set. He is so good looking, so honestly, our job becomes much easier. We just have to capture Hrithik Roshan when he is walking.” The director promises a theatrical experience with Fighter, which is gearing up for a Republic Day 2023 release. “Fighter is a one of its kind film. I am so happy that after Pathaan, my next is Fighter. We managed to set a certain benchmark with Pathaan in the action front and Fighter is something just so different,” he shared.

Siddharth further added, “We have gone on a different level. The audience has not seen something like this before in India at all. It is something we have not attempted before. It’s just impossible to make a film like this at the cost which we are making it at. It’s not possible. Certain things we are exploring is really special. I can’t talk about it as I want the people to see it when we launch the teaser. Hopefully, it will just blow their mind.”

Challenges of directing SRK, and Hrithik

After Pathaan, Fighter is another Republic Day release for Sid. Interestingly, before Pathaan, he had back-to-back Gandhi Jayanti releases. “There’s no strategy or plan, it’s just all falling into place. I hope, we can start owning all the dates,” he smiled. Sid has directed actors from across generation – from Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan to Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. When asked about challenges of directing a superstar, he concluded, “Every actor comes with his own temperament and aura. I have worked with Saif in his boyish phase and Ranbir as a newcome before moving on to a bondafide superstar like Hrithik. A director is like counsellor on set – you just have to understand the headspace and get the best out of them.”

Watch the full interview with Siddharth Anand below as he spoke about the success of Pathaan, the idea of presenting SRK as an action hero, dissected the action-packed scene featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and also gave update on the future of YRF Spy Universe. Full Video Below