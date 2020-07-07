EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra to step into Allu Arjun's shoes for the Hindi remake of DJ

After Thadam, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in yet another South remake - this time, he will be essaying Allu Arjun's role from DJ. More details inside; read to find out.

Last year turned out to be a good one for , as he delivered with his action hero image in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. The film went on to become a successful one for T-Series and the other producers, raking in over Rs 50 crore at the box office. Now, Sid has three films lined up which are already announced. There's the Vikram Batra biopic titled SherShaah which is being readied currently, and following that, once the lockdown is over, he will begin shooting for the Hindi remake of Thadam, produced by Kabir Singh producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, and also has Indra Kumar's Thank God lined up which stars and Rakul Preet Singh.

Apart from this, now we can tell you that Sid is also in advanced discussions for another South remake. A source informs us, "Sidharth will mostly step into the shoes of Allu Arjun for the Hindi adaptation of his Telugu hit DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham). Sid was approached by the makers a few weeks before the lockdown began but once the Corona outbreak happened, they couldn't lock the deal. They have been in constant touch and when the film is readied to be remade in Hindi, it will star him in the lead. Sid also loves the part because it's a good mix of comedy and action and after Marjaavaan, he's looking forward for such roles. Even Thadam is in the action comedy South masala space."

Although it was initially being speculated that he might do a South remake with Nikkhil Advani and Milap Zaveri might direct it, the reality seems to be different for DJ. "The original producers of the film Dil Raju don't want to sell the rights of their film to anyone. Instead, they want to make the film themselves. So after 's Jersey remake, they will plan this project, and co-produce it with a Mumbai based banner. But it's not going to be with Nikkhil Advani or Milap. That's another South remake that they are planning keeping Sid in mind." Watch this space for more updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

