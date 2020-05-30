EXCLUSIVE: Social media star Be YouNick OPENS UP on his rags to riches story: Wouldn't have money to pay fees

In a candid conversation, BeYouNick gets talking about his inspiring tale of battling financial conditions to finally being a star. His story tells the journey behind the face that entertains everyone. Read.

Nikunj Lotia aka Be YouNick today is one of the most followed YouTubers in India. The social media star joins PINKVILLA for the first episode of our new series The Journey. In a candid conversation, Nick gets talking about his inspiring tale of battling financial conditions to finally being a star. His story tells the journey behind the face that entertains everyone. He even opened up on how he would be made to stand outside the class for hours because he couldn't afford to pay the fees back then.

Recounting the old days and his journey since then, he said, "I was too young. I don't realise what happened. I don't remember the riches to rag story, but I do remember the rag to riches journey today. My childhood was difficult at all points. There was a time when we couldn't pay the fees on time and I was made to stand out of the class for hours, not even sent home. It was terrible for a kid who doesn't understand much. In retrospect, I feel it is okay but that time I felt really bad. It was traumatising."

How did he stumble upon being a YouTuber? "We can say that we are one of the pioneers of YouTube because I realised when I started a career, earning out of YT was not a career in India. I started doing it because it interested me. I was very skinny when I was in school and when people would bully me, I would go home exasperated and would think of replies to give the next time. I think this is how I developed a good sense of humour. People think I am spontaneous, but it is the 15-20 years of me fighting bullying and giving it back."

Nick also revealed that he did many odd jobs before he decided to become a content creator. His story is indeed inspiring!

Credits :Pinkvilla

