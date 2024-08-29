EXCLUSIVE: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Director Charlotte Brandstrom Weighs In On S2; Says 'It's More Dramatic'

After a wonderful reception of its first season, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is back with another season, unveiling a new chapter of the saga. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Charlotte Brandstrom teased that season 2 of Amazon Prime’s hit series will be “more dramatic.”

In the first season, Sauron is introduced, and his evil intentions are revealed. The consecutive chapter will set his plans in motion and bring more danger and chaos to the people of Númenor. “Season one was a setup, and it was still pretty strong,” she added. But in season two we know who Sauron is and his intention to take control over Middle Earth for the rings.

“It’s more dramatic. We’re getting into the characters, and there’s more danger. It’s more about corruption, about power,” Brandstrom added.

The director was as authentic as possible in showcasing the evil deeds, fights, and battles that take place in the LOTR world. “We have lot of fights, battles, a lot of things, and I kept adding more mud, more dust, more dirt, and everything,” she quipped.

Apart from the storyline, the style of Brandstrom’s directing in season 2 was also different. She explained that the lighting was slightly tweaked, and more close-up angles were shot than in the first one.

The Rings of Power season one had a grand conclusion, with an epic battle leading to Númenor Emperor Tar-Palantir’s death. His daughter and rightful heir take his place, but after the huge loss the kingdom incurred, there are uncertainties around her leadership, and seeds of conflict are brewing.

She must learn how to navigate the circumstances and dodge the lurkers who are eyeing the throne for themselves. The most important part of season two’s storyline is going to be Sauron’s quest for deception and manipulation to get hold of the power rings.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power season 2 will premiere on the streaming platform on August 29.