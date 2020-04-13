EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal approached for Ramesh Taurani's next; is it a Sriram Raghavan film?

Will Vicky Kaushal say yes to Sriram Raghavan's next, that he's planning to put in place after Varun Dhawan-starrer Ekkis? Read for more details.

In the last one year or so, Vicky Kaushal has turned out to be the national crush. With performances in films like Raazi, Manmarziyaan, Uri and Bhoot, he's clearly zoomed himself into the A-league. And now, among the many offers that he has in hand is one from Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani.

The producer brought in a huge ensemble for his last film Race 3, and despite the film's heavy criticism, it minted a lot of money at the box office. Taurani has been putting together his next project for sometime and wanted a young actor to step in for the main lead. Says a source, "It's a film in the action thriller space that has been offered to Vicky. The actor met the producer while he was promoting for Bhoot and listened to the idea. Vicky and his team have asked for the whole script and are awaiting a narration that will mostly happen over a video call now. Vicky will decide on whethere to take the film up, once he gets the full narration done." We tried reaching out the producer but he remained unavailable for press.

There are several films that the filmmaker is putting in place currently. One of them happens to be Sriram Raghavan's next project after Ekkis, that stars . Another source tells us, "Ramesh ji wants Vicky to step in for the Sriram film and is also planning Ishq Vishk 2 with Ishaan Khatter. Now, it needs to be seen if Vicky will give his nod." While the entire Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone's plans in disarray, we wonder how the dates will be worked out now, since Vicky has Udhaam Singh followed by Takht and the Sam Maneckshaw biopic that he's already signed on for. Watch this space for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More