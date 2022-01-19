EXCLUSIVE: Who will direct Akshay Kumar's digital debut The End? 3 top directors in the race - FIND OUT

Pinkvilla recently reported that Akshay Kumar will be commencing work on as many as six new projects this year, which includes Ram Setu, Selfiee, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, The End and a yet untitled film with Bhushan Kumar. While Selfiee takes off by February, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will begin towards the end of the year. The films in between are variable, depending on the combination dates and Covid scenario.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the prep work on his digital debut, The End, is going on in full swing. Sources inform that the script and screenplay is on the verge of being locked as the action thriller proceeds to the pre-production stage from March/April. “It’s the biggest show to be made in India, with action like never before. The team has taken a long time on the script front because it’s a complex premise set in the futuristic timeline. The series is an action packed apocalyptic thriller, with Akshay racing against time to save the human race. The writing work is on the verge of completion and the things are fast moving to take the series on floors,” revealed a source close to the development.

The makers are looking to make The End the biggest event of 2023 for Amazon Prime. It’s produced by Vikram Malhotra with the streaming giant. “As the date of shooting is nearing, the makers have started discussions with multiple directors to come at the helm of affairs. Ram Setu fame, Abhishek Sharma, the director of Family Man 2, Suparn Varma and Anurag Singh, who directed Kesari, are the frontrunners to direct The End for Akshay,” the source added. The production units are in conversations with Abhishek, Suparn and Anurag to know their vision about the show, as their idea is to take action to the next level with The End.

“The director will be locked in by the end of February and that’s when an official announcement keeping the shooting schedule in mind will be made. But the series is poised for a mid-2023 premiere,” the source signed off. The other members of the cast will be locked soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on The End, as we will soon bring to you the director's name as well as other cast members as and when they are locked.

