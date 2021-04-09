I have not been cheated in love, but had my heart breaks: Rubina Dilaik on Galat, and life after Bigg Boss

Pinkvilla speaks to Rubina Dilaik and Asees Kaur on their newly release single, Galat and lot more. Watch video.

The Bigg Boss winner, Rubina Dilaik teamed up with singer, Asees Kaur for a new single Galat, which speaks about heartbreaks and being cheated in love. The reality show winner informs that she could relate to the emotions of this song and also opened up about her personal experience with heartbreaks. “I would not say cheated (in love), but I have had my heartbreaks. It’s a long painful story, but I overcame it and emerged even stronger,” Rubina said refusing divulge into more details.

The singer of the single, Galat, Asees on the other hand insisted that she has never experienced heartbreak before, however, the emotion is so strong that she could relate to the concept of the video and bring out a song that’s riding high on this emotional quotient. Ask her about the challenges of signing an emotion that she has not experienced before and Asees shared, “I think it’s the emotion of the song with which I have to connect. I want to sing from my heart and want the song to touch everyone’s heart. For me, it’s important to relate to the song. Heart break is an emotion, which though I have not experienced, but I know the feeling.”

And finally, Rubina also shared some insights about how her life has changed after being crowned the winner of Bigg Boss. “I have gotten to introduce myself to this virtual world of social media which is so powerful. I have experienced that first hand after coming out of Bigg Boss life and realized that it’s humongous. All the struggles inside the house were worth,” Rubina concluded.

Watch the full video interview of Rubina and Asees with Pinkvilla below.

Also Read| Rubina Dilaik reveals what she misses the most about Bigg Boss 14 and it is not what you are thinking

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×