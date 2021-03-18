INTERVIEW: Sanjay Gupta on Mumbai Saga release: Was not scared for my debut, Aatish, this time, I am anxious

Director Sanjay Gupta opens up about Mumbai Saga, the Covid impact, the shootout franchise, his superhero film and a lot more in this candid chat with Pinkvilla.

The team of Mumbai Saga took the brave step by announcing a theatrical release for the film on March 19, thereby being one among the few feature films to arrive on the big screen in the midst of pandemic. Just a day away from release, and with the rising cases, there looms an element of uncertainty with regard to audience stepping out to visit the cinema halls to experience Mumbai Saga. Sanjay Gupta admits that he is a little scared for the film’s release. “Even for my debut film, Aatish, I was not nervous. But this time, for Mumbai Saga, there is anxiety, a lot of anxiety. The cases have gone up 60 to 70 times from what it was on the date when we announced the film for theatres. I just hope, people step out to watch the film,” Gupta sighs adding that, no one has lost money on any of his directorial till date. “Fortunately for me, I have passed the phase where Friday will decide the fate of my future projects as till date, no producer has lost money on my films. I have four films lined up,” he smiles.

The movie is a battle royale between John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, who play a gangster and cop respectively. Though it’s in the space of Shootout world, Gupta explains why he didn’t package it as Shootout 3. “Yes, it’s reality based and non fiction, with fictional characters, but the shootout franchise has a certain model. It’s about one shootout and the gangster involved with that. Incidentally, we are ready with the script of third shootout film now but this one has a wider canvas. Emraan represents the police force of that time, John represents the gangsters, Mahesh Manjrekar is the face of politicians and Samir Soni represents the industrialist. It’s about how the landscape of Mumbai changed because of the nexus between mill owners, politicians, gangsters and the cops,” he explains.

While gang wars no longer exist in Mumbai, Gupta informs that it happened due to action taken by the cop over a period of time. “In the late nineties, the cops were relentless. There was more than 1400 encounters in Mumbai between 1993 and 2000. The cops got down to it, threw the books down and cleaned up the city.” Talk about the colour palette of his films, and he smiles, “I take it as a compliment when someone says, ‘Dekh Ke Hi Pata Lagta Hai, It’s a Sanjay Gupta Film’. It’s my signature. When I am making a film, it has to be cool, larger than life and sleek. I love that cinematic language and I have showcased Mumbai the way I wanted to show it. Every filmmaker has his own vision, so do I.”

He also opened up about his future projects, informing that he is contemplating on three ideas for his next. “I am committed to make the next shootout film and I have written two other scripts, which includes a superhero project that I wrote in the lockdown,” is all Gupta can share at the moment. And is a collaboration with Sanjay Dutt on cards? “Sanju and I will need the right script. The day that comes along, we will do a film. We have a history we have a legacy. We don’t want to do a film for the sake of doing a film together,” he signs off.

Credits :Pinkvilla

