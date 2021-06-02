La Familia: Annup Sonii talks about Raj Babbar; Recalls the first time he met him before marrying Juhi Babbar

Actor Annup Sonii also shares an inspiring anecdote about Raj Babbar, and reveals little known facts about the veteran actor.

Raj Babbar is one of the most celebrated actors of Indian cinema. We have loved him in films like Nikaah, Agar Tum Na Hote and Aaj Ki Awaaz, and the veteran actor has left a similar mark in Punjabi films, and the television world too. While we already know a lot about Raj ji, Pinkvilla got in touch with his actor-son-in-law Annup Sonii to know more about his father-in-law. Annup is married to Babbar’s daughter Juhi - the two had met while working together in Nadira Babbar's play.

However, besides this Raj ji and Annup have another connection too. They have both studied at the National School of Drama (NSD) at separate times. Annup recalls the time when he had first met the actor-politician. “I was studying in the third year of NSD, and one of our teachers Mrs Rita Ganguly had organised a cultural evening. Rita ji herself is a very renowned singer, and used to be a teacher when Mr Raj Babbar was a student at the NSD too. So she had called Mr Babbar as the Chief Guest for the show. I remember after the event at around 12 in the night, we were sitting in our hostel reception area when Mr Babbar walked in. He was there to remember his hostel days, and even spoke to us a little,” says Annup.

He further adds, “I always say that many great actors have come from NSD, but if I say so without any exaggeration, then Mr Raj Babbar is the only ‘hero hero’ person from NSD, who has done lead roles as a hero, where you know song and dance is involved, the romantic films and has worked with all the top heroines of the industry from his days. I don't remember anybody like being the proper Hindi Bollywood film actor from NSD except him.”

Annup also remembers his first meeting with Raj ji when he was going to get married to Juhi. “Then the role was reversed, a senior and a junior were not meeting then, but it was the father of the girl who was meeting me, and he behaved like a typical father (laughs). But he was very polite and courteous with me, and today if I say so we really enjoy each other’s company and meet quite often. I think we both can chat about a lot of things like acting. Our conversations include very less of politics, and more of creative discussions. In fact, his knowledge in history is amazing, which is something we both connect on,” informs Annup.

Even if his shirt’s button comes off, he wants to fix that himself. He trusts his neatness and precision more than anyone else's Annup Sonii

The Balika Vadhu actor also shares an inspiring anecdote about Raj ji. “This was after my marriage with Juhi. One day Raj ji and I were talking, when he stood up, went inside one of his rooms and came out with a plastic covered bag. It had two pants, three shirts and one checked blazer. He told me, ‘Annup this I have kept for the reality check. Today with the grace of God I have got a lot of things, but this packet keeps me grounded. There is a sense of gratitude, because these are the three shirts, two pants and the blazer which I had carried with me when I shifted to Mumbai to struggle, and make a space for myself as an actor in the film industry. These are the things that I had got.’ I thought it was a great way to make yourself realise how you started out and where you have reached. I think that is also one of the reasons I feel that he is one of the film actors and a politician who connected really well with people,” smiles Annup.

Annup also reveals some little known facts about Raj ji. “He is very fond of biscuits, but now doesn’t indulge much in it. He is a very neat and precise person. For instance, if you are sitting and talking to him, he will suddenly get up and start adjusting the table. He must have noticed that the table is slightly off its designated placing. So he will immediately fix that. He is also brilliant with his packing because he travels a lot, and I think Juhi has got that skill from him. In fact, even if his shirt’s button comes off, he wants to fix that himself. He trusts his neatness and precision more than anyone else's,” states Annup.

Annup also gives us a sneak peek into their family gatherings. “Whenever we meet at any family get together, all of us play antakshari. Though it's not like a regular antakshari, we have different variations of it. For example, one team will select a word and both teams have to keep singing songs related to the same word. We don’t change the word until someone loses. Similarly we also play situational antakshari. This is our favourite family game,” smiles Annup.

