Wooga Squad's Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik's friendship goes from real to reel; What we know about joint project

Wooga squad is a friends group consisting of top South Korean celebrities– BTS' V, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon and Peakboy. Two or more members of the squad are often on news for their heartwarming on and off-screen bond. Among them, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon have been selected to feature in a joint project overseas.

The three K-drama stars will be travelling to UAE to feature in an advertisement series, as reported by Xports News on February 18. They have been invited by the Dubai Tourism Authority to star in "Dubai Friends", a global campaign launched to boost tourism in the emirate. Park Hyung Sik was also part of the first edition of the project, in 2024. He was invited to be a part of it with Park Shin Hye, following their romantic comedy series, Doctor Slum's global success. It was called "Dubai, Who’s Ready".

With this year's concept being 'friends', what better than casting one of South Korea's most popular friend groups– the Wooga squad? The three of them last appeared in In the Soop: Friendcation, along with the other two members Kim Taehyung of BTS and hip hop artist Peakboy. It was a five episode mini series, featuring unfiltered antics of the companions. Fans are happy as part of the group is set to reunite after a three-year hiatus. On the work front, all three of them are swarmed with new projects.

Advertisement

Choi Woo Shik is currently basking in the success of Melo Movie, released recently on February 14. Following the Netflix series, he is also preparing for his role in Would You Marry Me, also starring Love Next Door's Jung So Min. Park Hyung Sik is gearing up for the release of his action thriller Buried Hearts on Disney+ on February 21. Park Seo Joon will be seen next in JTBC’s rom-com Waiting for Gyeongdo, alongside Squid Game 2 fame Won Ji An.