Former NU’EST’s and Alchemy Of Souls’ Hwang Minhyun confirmed to make his solo debut in THIS month

On January 20th, the management company Pledis Entertainment announced, “Hwang Minhyun is preparing hard for an album with the goal of releasing a solo album in February.” Fans' reactions are explosive. Even so, this album is Hwang Minhyun's first solo album after 11 years of debut with the group ' NU’EST ' in 2012.

A stable vocal is expected. Hwang Minhyun proved his solid skills by participating in many drama OSTs such as ‘Alchemy Of Souls 2', 'After School Lessons for Unripe Apples', and 'The Red Sleeve'. Hwang Minhyun also showed off his vocal charm through solo features such as 'All Night to You' and 'Universe'. Through his first solo album, he will prove his musical ability that has grown to a higher level. Meanwhile, Hwang Minhyun performed passionately in tvN's 'Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow', which ended on January 8th. He took on the role of 'Seo Yul', a genius scion, and perfectly blended his character’s eyes, emotions, and actions.

On Boys Planet:

On January 16th, Mnet said that Hwang Minhyun has been confirmed as the first star master of 'Boys Planet' and will be appearing as the all-rounder that trainees want to be the most. They also said Hwang Minhyun appeared on an audition program in 2017. He was loved while working as 'Wanna One'. He seems to give sincere advice to the trainees. Hwang Minhyun said that he know the trainees' earnest hearts, so he hope that his experience will be of some help. The future of K-pop is worth shining. He added that he hopes the viewers send a lot of encouragement and support and that the trainees will not forget their earnest emotions and thoughts until the end and work hard.

'Boys Planet' is a K-pop boy group making project created and debuted by the global fandom. The debut group is decided by 100% viewer votes. A new system called 'Star Master' was introduced. For each mission, inviting senior celebrities who will provide various advice and role models to the trainees. An official said, "Through the Star Master system, trainees can directly meet seniors in the music industry and gain valuable experience to gain advice."

Hwang Minhyun in Alchemy Of Souls:

Visuals aren't everything. The meticulous acting skills were added. Hwang Min-hyun found the color of an actor through tvN's ‘Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow' (also referred to as ‘Alchemy Of Souls Part. 2'). He made famous scenes in each episode and showed his presence. It was certainly not an easy challenge. Hwang Minhyun first challenged himself in a historical drama with ‘Alchemy Of Souls’. In addition, this work is a fantasy romance drama based on the Hong Sisters. It is different from the material. It deals with the phantom magic that changes people's souls. The role was not too difficult. The character 'Seoyul' required delicate emotional acting. He had to show the sad acting of pure love and charismatic action at the same time. Hwang Minhyun did all of it with his eyes, emotions, and actions skillfully.

As Hwang Minhyun is his first historical drama, he has carefully set up his characters. In Part 1, 'Seoyul' melted into itself. While he is a genius scion, he showed a somewhat clumsy charm and approached viewers with a relaxed affinity. He also had an innate talent, which is his eyes. The sad pure love performance was impressive. A clear example is the scene in episode 3 "I only allow three breaths". Naksu (Jung So Min) and heartbreaking narrative were created with restrained emotions.

Hwang Minhyun in Alchemy Of Souls Part 2:

Part 2 continues to be well received. The hard work of the past year has paid off. He returned with a more mature acting ability. He neither hid nor held back his feelings. The nobleman Seo Yul exploded. With the reappearance of Naksu, he tried to take responsibility for everything. He silently hugged Jin Bu Yeon (played by Go Yoon Jung) and expressed his deep feelings. The smoke of tears was desperate. The bloody smoke left even the viewers breathless. The pain was transmitted to the living room. In episode 6, he tried to protect her until the end while fighting the Cheonbu Gwan magicians. Even the veins on the forehead were built up to increase the degree of immersion.

About Hwang Minhyun:

Hwang Minhyun is now at the starting point as an actor. Alchemy Of Souls is the second work after 'Live On', which was broadcast in 2020. From youth dramas to historical dramas. Each piece required a lot of effort. Soon, he turned himself into a blank slate. A person in charge of Alchemy Of Souls praised Hwang Minhyun, saying, "Hwang Minhyun is learning his lines so that he can become Seo Yul at any time," and "The sharp double-knife action scene is also thanks to repeated practice." The time to evaluate possibilities is over. In the future, he plans to jump into acting in earnest. Alchemy Of Souls 1 and 2 is just the first step to becoming an actor. He will continue to prove his acting skills.

