From Ji Chang Wook, D.O.’s The Manipulated to Kim Soo Hyun-Jo Bo Ah’s Knock Off: 8 DisneyPlus K-drama releases to look forward to

DisneyPlus is all set to release some of the most-anticipated K-dramas in 2025, promising a lineup packed with diverse genres, stellar casts, and captivating stories. From historical dramas and revenge thrillers to supernatural action and investigative journalism tales, these original series cater to a wide range of audiences.

With big names like Kim Soo Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Da Mi, and Park Eun Bin leading the charge, these dramas are poised to deliver top-notch entertainment.

8 DisneyPlus K-dramas to look out for

1. Knock Off

Genre: Drama

Main Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah

Release Date: 2025

The story centers on Kim Seong Jun, an average man who finds himself unemployed after the IMF crisis shakes the economy. Faced with limited options, he took a risky plunge into the counterfeit goods trade in the late 20th century. Through cunning, perseverance, and a deep understanding of the market, he transforms from a struggling individual into the global king of counterfeit goods, dominating the industry not only in South Korea but across the world by the 21st century.

2. Moving 2

Genre: Supernatural Action

Main Cast: Unconfirmed

Release Date: 2025

The highly-anticipated second season of the global hit Moving has been announced to be currently in production. Writer Kang Full will be joining the project yet again to deliver a thrilling story. The plot of season one follows the story of teenagers with hidden superhuman powers and their parents, who harbor a painful secret from their pasts. The cast included Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, and more.

3. The Manipulated

Genre: Revenge Drama

Main Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Do Kyung Soo, Lee Kwang Soo, Jo Yoon Soo

Release Date: 2025

Written by Oh Sang Ho, the creator of Taxi Driver and The Roundup: Punishment (The Outlaws 4), The Manipulated centers around Tae Joong, an ordinary man whose life is shattered when he is falsely accused of a horrific crime and imprisoned. Upon learning that the crime was masterminded by Yo Han, Tae Joong embarks on a relentless quest for revenge.

4. The Murky Stream

Genre: Historical Drama

Main Cast: Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, Park Seo Ham, Park Ji Hwan

Release Date: 2025

The story explores the journey of a man rising from the depths of society to legendary status. From a gangster to an iconic figure, the narrative delves into themes of power, ambition, and redemption, offering a gripping exploration of the challenges and triumphs that shape his transformation. The show will be directed by Choo Chang Min and written by Chun Sung Il.

5. Unmasked

Genre: Investigative Thriller

Main Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il, Joo Jong Hyuk

Release Date: January 2025

Directed by Yoo Seon Dong, the story centers on an investigative reporting team led by Trigger, a team leader driven by justice, and a fiercely independent producer. Together, they unravel hidden truths behind mysterious events while battling to save their endangered program from being axed.

6. Low Life

Genre: Adventure Comedy

Main Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, Im Soo Jung, Yoon Tae Ho

Release Date: 2025

Adapted from the webtoon The Hooligans (파인) by Yoon Tae Ho, this comedic adventure unfolds in the 1970s, following an uncle and his nephew as they attempt to escape their lives as counterfeit sellers. Driven by greed and the allure of a legendary treasure ship, they embark on a daring treasure hunt in the West Sea, joined by a group of equally ambitious villagers.

7. Nine Puzzles

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Main Cast: Kim Da Mi, Son Seok Koo

Release Date: 2025

A gripping mystery thriller about a profiler and a detective who join forces to investigate a series of serial killings linked to a mysterious incident from a decade ago. Yi Na, accused of murdering her uncle ten years earlier, now works as a profiler. Alongside Detective Han Saem, her former accuser, she delves into the case to uncover the truth behind the murder. Directed by Yoon Jong Bin and written by Lee Eun Mi, the drama promises a tale of suspense and unraveling secrets.

8. Hyperknife

Genre: Medical Thriller

Main Cast: Park Eun Bin, Sol Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young, Park Byung Eun

Release Date: March 2025

The plot follows Choi Deok Hee, the world’s top neurosurgeon, and his former pupil, Jung Se Ok, a once-promising doctor he expelled from his operating room. Now working in an illegal clinic as a shadow doctor, Se Ok unexpectedly reunites with Deok Hee, reigniting their turbulent relationship. As these two brilliant but flawed neurosurgeons clash, they undergo personal growth. Supporting Se Ok are Han Hyun Ho, a caring anesthesiologist, and Seo Young Joo, her unwavering companion.