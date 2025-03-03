G-Dragon defends aespa’s Karina against overshadowing allegations with mic-drop reply; know what he said

G-Dragon knows exactly how to shut down his haters. The K-pop icon recently made his long-awaited comeback with Übermensch, his first album in years. A clip from his music video was shared online by a user who commented on aespa’s Karina’s appearance in the video. The post seemed to downplay her presence, suggesting she wasn’t initially noticeable because of G-Dragon’s overwhelming aura.

G-Dragon, who is always active on Instagram and known for his sharp responses, didn’t let this slide. He replied directly to the post, seemingly defending Karina from unnecessary criticism by stating, “It's because I get the light.” (Google translation). His response not only showcased his confidence but also subtly reinforced that Karina’s presence in the video was intentional and significant.

While Karina’s appearance in Too Bad MV has sparked mixed reactions, G-Dragon made it clear that she was there because he wanted her to be—regardless of anyone else’s opinion. His support for her was met with widespread appreciation. One fan commented, “My respect for him just skyrocketed. He literally used his official Instagram to defend Karina when she was getting hate for her pair dance in the MV. I’m so happy he did that—I’m officially here to support him.” Another added, “Not many artists could pull off this song. This collab is the perfect mix of trend and art. G-Dragon really knows his stuff.”

Advertisement

Übermensch, which translates to Beyond-Man in English, marks G-Dragon’s first full-length album in over a decade. Before its release, he teased his return with the single POWER in October 2024. He also reunited with his bandmates Taeyang and Daesung, for Home Sweet Home.

FYI, G-Dragon is gearing up for his 2025 Übermensch world tour, which kicks off at Goyang Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, South Korea. Tracks like Too Bad, Drama, and Home Sweet Home are expected to be performed. According to MK Sports, his agency, Galaxy Corporation, confirmed that 60,000 tickets were sold during the pre-sale on February 26 and the general sale on February 27, 2025. His return to the stage marks his first solo concert in eight years, since his last world tour back in 2017.

With his comeback already making waves, G-Dragon is proving once again why he remains a force to be reckoned with in the industry.