BIGBANG’s G-Dragon to go on Übermensch World Tour in 2025 after third solo album release; here's what we know

G-Dragon from the iconic K-pop group BIGBANG has announced to hold a world tour in 2025. The King of K-pop is all set to take the stage across various locations again after many years to commemorate his upcoming third solo album Übermensch. Fans are showcasing their excitement on social media platforms as they cannot wait to watch the artist after a long time.

On February 6, 2025, G-DRagon took to Instagram to officially announce his upcoming world tour Übermensch for his upcoming solo album of the same name. The announcement features a striking black-and-white photograph with a bold, avant-garde aesthetic. The image captures the back of a person, presumably G-Dragon, with wild, spiky hair and a high-collared outfit adorned with a glittering bow-shaped accessory at the nape. The overall design exudes a sense of mystery and high fashion, aligning with G-Dragon's signature artistic vision.

More details about the world tour will be announced by the agency in the coming days. Übermensch World Tour will be G-Dragon’s third concert tour after 8 long years following Act III: M.O.T.T.E World Tour for his self-titled EP Kwon Ji Yong in 2017. One of a Kind World Tour in 2013 is his first concert event across different countries in support for his first EP One of a Kind.

Furthermore, G-Dragon will be releasing his third solo studio album Übermensch on February 25, 2025, after 11 years since his last EP, COUP D'ETAT, in 2013. Previously, G-Dragon released the single POWER last October 2024 and took the world by storm. Furthermore, he released a collaboration track titled HOME SWEET HOME with fellow bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. It is expected that both tracks will be included in the upcoming album.

The artist is also set to appear in the upcoming variety show titled Good Day alongside Jung Hyung Do. Directed by PD Kim Tae Ho, Good Day is a music project where G-Dragon collaborates with people from various fields to create the "Song of the Year." An impressive lineup of stars is also set to appear in the show, including Hwang Jung Min, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Yim Si Wan, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, chef Anh Sung Jae, CODE KUNST, Kian84, Cho Sae Ho, and Hong Jin Kyung