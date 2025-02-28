G-Dragon's 2025 Ubermensch world tour sells out 60,000 tickets at Goyang Stadium in just 16 minutes

G-Dragon's highly anticipated 2025 World Tour Übermensch is currently a hot topic on social media. According to MK Sports, G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation, confirmed that both the pre-sale on the 26th and the general sale on the 27th sold out immediately. In total, 60,000 tickets for the two-day event vanished in what fans described as a ticketing war. Chosun Biz further reported that all seats were gone within just 16 minutes, a testament to G-Dragon’s unparalleled influence. This marks his first solo concert in 8 years, since his last world tour in 2017.

The 2025 Übermensch tour will undoubtedly captivate audiences at Goyang Stadium in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, South Korea. Fans can look forward to high-energy performances of new tracks like Too Bad, Drama, and Home Sweet Home from G-Dragon’s first full-length album in over a decade. The concert is expected to begin at 18:30 KST on March 29 and 30, 2025.

The seating arrangement at Goyang Sports Stadium consists of three tiers. VIP and R seats, positioned on the ground floor, offer the closest proximity to the stage. S seats are located on the second level, while A seats are on the third and highest level, farthest from the stage. Ticket prices are structured accordingly: VIP seats are priced at 215,000 KRW (approximately 149 USD), R seats at 182,000 KRW (around 126 USD), S seats at 160,000 KRW (about 111 USD), and A seats, which is the reasonable and most affordable tier at 149,000 KRW (around 103 USD). Netizens are buzzing with excitement about the concert, but some fans argue that the high ticket prices make it difficult to attend.

Advertisement

G-Dragon's third full-length album, Übermensch, was released on February 25 at 2 PM KST. The album title, meaning Beyond-Man in English, marks his first full-length release in over a decade. Before the album’s release, he dropped the single POWER in October 2024. Additionally, he collaborated with bandmates Taeyang and Daesung on Home Sweet Home. Both tracks are included in Übermensch. The audience can expect a memorable stage presence and iconic performances by G-Dragon, showcasing his signature charisma, stunning visuals, powerful live vocals, electrifying performance and more.