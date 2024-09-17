Grimes to remix aespa's Supernova for iScreaM Vol 33; hints at possible Armageddon new version

aespa made their comeback with a full album comeback with the album Armageddon in 2024 and took the world by storm. However, new exciting news has surfaced that popular artist Grimes will be collaborating with the girl group on the title track from their record, Supernova. Previously, aespa and Grimes shared a friendly relationship and now they will be turning it into a professional one.

On September 17, 2024, Grimes took to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared that she is working on new projects. She said that her new ‘hyperfixation’ is K-pop and has made a remix version of Supernova by aespa. She has also revealed that there is a second remix version of the song as well. Moreover, she has also made a mix of the second title track, Armageddon.

Supernova remix version will be part of SM Entertainment’s iScreaM Vol 33, which is an EDM sublabel of the company. The fans are excited about the news and cannot wait for the track to drop. Previously, both aespa and Grimes have shown appreciation for each other’s work, which makes the collaboration even more meaningful. Grimes also interviewed the K-pop girl group for Rolling Stones, sharing many aspects of their career.

The album consists of a total of 10 songs and apart from the title tracks, the B-side tracks include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody. Moreover, the music videos for Long Chat (#♥), Licorice and Live My Life have also been dropped as pre-releases.

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The K-pop group also held their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they performed across many cities and countries. The tour kicked off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they performed for two nights.