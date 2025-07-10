J-Hope confirms BTS' 2-month absence from South Korea en route to Lollapalooza, gets ready to work in LA

J-Hope jetted off to Germany on July 10 to headline one of the biggest annual music festivals– Lollapalooza. The BTS member was spotted at the South Korean airport early in the morning, confirming the news regarding BTS' 2-month absence from their home country due to preparations for their comeback album. He mentioned joining them in LA after completing his schedule in Berlin.

BTS' 2-month stay in USA for work was confirmed by J-Hope

J-Hope's airport appearance drew a large crowd of fans and reporters. They took clips of him and shared them online. He looked chic in a cool denim outfit, sporting his classic shades.

As he headed towards the aircraft, a paparazzi asked him, "Hoseok-ssi, I heard that if you leave today, we won’t be able to see you for two months." To that, he replied, "Yes, now, it's time to work [on music]. They [the BTS members] are there in advance."

This confirmed the previous reports regarding BTS being away from South Korea for the same time period to work on their comeback in Los Angeles, USA. On BTS ARMY Day, July 9, Jimin shared a picture with his recording headphones on, indicating that preparations for a full-group album were already underway.

J-Hope to headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 before joining members in LA

The Mona Lisa singer is set to take over the Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 stage on Sunday, July 13. He is flying there a few days earlier to rest up and then prepare for the big day. The music gala is scheduled to take place over two days, on July 12 and 13, 2025, at the Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium in Berlin. J-Hope's set will be running from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (local time).

Fans are eagerly waiting to see him set the stage ablaze this weekend. Recently, he thrilled fans with his surprise act at PSY's SUMMER SWAG 2025 concert. He performed his latest solo track Killin' It Girl and BTS' hit songs MIC Drop, and Outro : Ego. Ahead of that, he concluded his HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour with two spectacular encore shows at Goyang. Now all eyes are on his Lollapalooza stage.

