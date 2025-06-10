Nandamuri Balakrishna once claimed fans like it when he ‘kisses girls or leaves them pregnant’ on-screen

Nandamuri Balakrishnan is undoubtedly one of the most veteran actors of Telugu cinema. Despite his extensive filmography spanning many years, the actor has often found himself embroiled in controversy due to some of his statements.

As the actor celebrates his 65th birthday on June 10, here’s a revisit to one of his shocking statements about doing certain scenes with actresses on-screen.

Nandamuri Balakrishna on doing intimate scenes with heroines

In one of his previous revelations at an audio launch event for the film Savitri, Nandamuri Balakrishna claimed that his audiences are not satisfied if he only does scenes where he merely runs behind actresses.

The Akhanda Thandavam star added that fans enjoy scenes where either he kisses his actresses on-screen or leaves them pregnant during the screenplay. Moreover, he mentioned that he also tends to act naughtily and pinches his heroines just to impress his fans.

In his words, “If I simply run behind the actresses, my fans will be disappointed. They like it when I either kiss the girl or make her pregnant. I too act naughty with the actresses… I pinch them sometimes.”

NBK ended up apologizing for his statements about women

Shortly after his comment in this event, Balayya faced heated criticism from fans, especially women who strongly disapproved of his statement. As the matter slowly turned into a controversy, the senior star stepped in and issued an apology, while clarifying his words.

He had said, “I have utmost respect towards women. The comments which I made were not to target anyone. Recollecting my previous movies, I made the comments.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s controversy with the song Dabidi Dabidi

More recently, NBK again grabbed eyeballs with the song Dabidi Dabidi from his 2025-released film Daaku Maharaj.

The actor who shared the screen space with Urvashi Rautela for the dance track faced the heat and was criticised for allegedly inappropriate poses during the song.

