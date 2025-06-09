Benny Blanco ‘Hopes He Knows How to Treat’ Selena Gomez Right, Advises Women to NOT Settle

Benny Blanco is NOT sick of the same old love, as he continues to root for his fiancée, Selena Gomez. In a chat with InStyle, the producer shared how he hopes to have picked up some tricks to keep his woman happy, and we think he’s totally on the right path to success. The two got engaged at the end of last year, in a private picnic, which was then announced to the world via their social media.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old spoke about many amazing "10 on 10" women being single, and yet many boys were looking for girlfriends. At the same time, he advised them, "Don’t settle, ladies. Not for some dude that uses more hair gel than you do." That’s an adorable thought, Mr. Blanco. We support you!

Selena Gomez seems to have met the right man. However, as he continued to talk about their love story, Blanco added how he hopes there were some good lessons he learned along the way, "I'm 37 years old. I hope I know how to treat a woman by now!", and we do not doubt it.

Who has helped Benny Blanco along the way?

The American record producer and songwriter is not letting his experiences with his friends go to waste. Benny Blanco is putting them into action, “But some things [I] learn from friends of mine. I see them do something stupid, and I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I'll never do that in a relationship.'"

It’s not all bad, however, as the good ideas also stem from his pals, "Then sometimes you see your friend do something rad, and you're like, ‘Ooh, I'm taking that little idea.’ You stop learning when you stop listening.”⁠

Advertisement

Meanwhile, rumors of the couple’s upcoming wedding have been running rife ever since he popped the question. They’re said to have extended an invitation to Ed Sheeran.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Planning Kids Already? Latter Says He’s ‘Praying’ For it