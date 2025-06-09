Is Taylor Swift 'Frustrated' With Travis Kelce? Source Reveals Couple's 'Contrasting Lifestyle' Might Be Creating Tension

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce for a while now. Their relationship has increased in popularity with massive media coverage in the last two years. A new report suggests that the singer is 'frustrated' with the footballer and that their 'contrasting lifestyle' might be creating tension.

Is There Trouble In Paradise For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Quoting Star Magazine, Times of India reported that the fairytale romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has encountered an alleged tension due to their different lifestyles. Reportedly, there has been a growing strain in their relationship amid Kelce's rigorous training schedule after he lost the Super Bowl tournament earlier this year.

According to an insider, the pop icon was warned about the 'sacrifices' that come with dating an athlete. However, she didn't expect the 'rigid' lifestyle of the footballer, the insider was quoted as saying.

The source added that calling the day off early and going to bed by 9 pm clashes with Taylor's glamorous lifestyle and fast-paced routine. Travis is under pressure to perform better in the future after his disappointing finish in the last season. Due to this, the couple doesn't get enough time for surprise date nights, the spontaneous fun that they had earlier.

The insiders claim that Taylor Swift has been 'supportive but struggling' in her relationship with the NFL star.

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had a Date Night in Florida

In May 2025, the Bad Blood singer went on a secret date with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Florida. As per Page Six's report, the couple had an intimate dinner at a restaurant in West Palm Beach during the weekend. Their pictures went viral on social media back then. Reportedly, they walked inside the eatery while holding hands.

All About Taylor Swift's Work Front

Born in the United States, Taylor Swift has crooned songs like Bad Blood, Shake It Off, Cruel Summer, Lover, Don't Blame Me, and Blank Space, to name a few. Apart from being a singer, she is also an actress. Taylor has acted in movies like Valentine's Day, Cats, The Giver, and Amsterdam.

