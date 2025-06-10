Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Secretly Married? Here’s What Sparked Latest Frenzy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have once again set the internet abuzz, this time with rumors of a secret marriage. The spark? A wedding planner's video featuring a place card labeled 'Taylor and Travis Kelce' at a recent family wedding. But have the superstar singer and NFL star really tied the knot? Here's what we know.

Advertisement

The marriage buzz began after an Instagram Story from wedding planners Elliestyled surfaced on June 9. The video featured a sweeping shot of an elegant table setting, where a card labeled "Taylor and Travis Kelce" at Table 13 caught the attention of sharp-eyed fans.

The clip was reportedly filmed at the wedding of Travis' cousin, Tanner Corum, and his bride, Samantha Peck, in Knoxville, Tennessee — an event Swift and Kelce attended just days prior.

Social media quickly lit up with speculation that the place card hinted at an unannounced marriage, with some even suggesting that Taylor had already adopted Travis' surname. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) posted, "Taylor and Travis KELCE at table 13 — should I say congratulations?"

However, sources close to the couple have clarified to E! News that Swift and Kelce are not married — and that the place card was simply a thoughtful gesture, not an official indication of marital status.

Advertisement

While the Taylor and Travis Kelce table card sent Swifties into a frenzy, it looks like this was simply a sweet nod to the couple's relationship, not proof of wedding bells just yet. For now, fans will have to keep watching for any official updates from the duo themselves.

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance Begin?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance first captured public attention in the summer of 2023, when the NFL star revealed on his podcast that he had attempted — and failed — to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number at one of her Eras Tour concerts.

The playful story quickly turned into reality when the two began dating later that year. Since then, the pair has become one of pop culture's favorite couples, frequently supporting each other at concerts and games. Their relationship has continued to blossom in the spotlight, with Swift attending several Kansas City Chiefs games and Kelce traveling internationally to cheer her on during tour stops.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here’s How Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are Celebrating Bad Karma Crooner As She Gets All Her Masters Back