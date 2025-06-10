Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Chanel Push Tate to Reconsider the Adoption?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, June 10, tease an emotional episode filled with grief, confessions, and lingering questions about the future. As Salem gathers to mourn John Black, Chanel Dupree DiMera stirs up fresh concerns over Tate Black’s adoption journey. Meanwhile, Rachel Black unravels and Hope Brady faces a painful confession.

John Black’s funeral will bring heartfelt moments as Salem remembers the beloved family man and adventurer. Through touching flashbacks and speeches, loved ones will honor his legacy. However, not everyone is coping well with the loss — especially Rachel, whose simmering emotions will erupt during the gathering. Her meltdown may even involve throwing accusations at Johnny DiMera about what she saw the night EJ DiMera nearly met his end.

Elsewhere, Hope and Bo Brady will steal some private time together, but their happiness will be clouded when Hope confesses that John’s death was linked to the Versavix dose that ultimately saved Bo. Devastated by the news, Bo will vow to pay his respects — even if it means defying his doctors to leave the facility.

Amid the mourning, Chanel will quiz Tate about the ongoing adoption process. After she and Johnny backed out of adopting Tate and Sophia’s baby, Chanel remains curious about whether adoptive parents have been found. Is she secretly hoping Johnny will change his mind before the baby arrives? And would Tate and Sophia still be open to considering them despite the recent drama?

With emotions running high and a baby’s future still uncertain, the week ahead promises more tough decisions for Chanel, Tate, and Sophia. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to see whether a last-minute change of heart could reshape their adoption plans.

